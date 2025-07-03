Argentina Defence Minister Luis Petri and Terma president and CEO Henriette Hallberg Thygesen. Credit: Terma.

Terma has finalised a support agreement with the Argentinian Ministry of Defence and Argentinian Air Force (FAA) to deliver upgrades to the F-16 fighter jets’ electronic warfare (EW) systems.

The Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) sold 24 F-16 aircraft to Argentina in April 2024, with coordination from the US Government.

On 30 October 2024, the US State Department approved the estimated $941m foreign military sale of F-16 Block 10/15 aircraft to Argentina.

As part of the agreement, Terma will provide software and hardware upgrades, mission planning tools, ground support equipment, and engineering assistance.

These enhancements are crucial for ensuring the aircraft are fully mission-ready and aligned with the FAA’s operational requirements, stated the company.

This “modernisation and operational preparation” initiative of the FAA F-16 aircraft is part of a larger refurbishment project led by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.

Terma CEO and president Henriette Hallberg Thygesen said: “This agreement reflects Terma’s core strength in delivering mission-critical systems and integrated solutions across platforms and domains.

“We combine deep technical expertise with decades of operational experience to support our partners in meeting complex defence requirements. We are impressed by Argentina’s forward-leaning approach and are proud to contribute to their evolving air capabilities.”

At the time of signing the sale contract, DALO said that Argentina is set to receive its first batch of six F-16 fighter jets in 2025.

The delivery schedule will continue at a pace of six F-16s per annum through to 2028. Included with each shipment are spare parts, support gear, engines, and simulation equipment, said DALO.

On December 2024, the first Danish F-16 was sent to Argentina. It was non-flyable combat aircraft, with tail number ET-210, and designated as a technical trainer for the instruction of Argentine aircraft mechanics.

In February 2025, Terma secured a contract to integrate its BMD-Flex command-and-control software into Slovakia’s newly acquired Barak MX Integrated Air Defence System.

This follows Slovakia’s €554m ($581.7m) agreement for six Barak MX batteries and includes Terma’s software solutions and system integration services.

In November 2024, the company secured a $9m contract to equip the US Air Force Combat Command’s F-16 fighter aircraft with its 3D-Audio system, allowing for upgrades over the next two years.

