The US State Department has approved a foreign military sale to Argentina, involving F-16 Aircraft Equipment and Support, with an estimated total cost of $941m.
The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft capable of flying more than 500 miles in an air-to-surface role.
It delivers weapons with high accuracy, defends against enemy aircraft, and returns to its starting point.
The latest sale is expected to bolster Argentina’s ability to address current and future threats by providing increased capacity for air defence, offensive counterair, and close air support operations.
It will also align with US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the security of a key non-NATO ally that contributes to political stability and economic development in South America.
Argentina has requested to purchase equipment and services for 24 F-16 Block 10/15 aircraft.
The package includes 36 AIM-120 C-8 missiles, guidance sections, 102 MK-82 bombs, 50 MXU-650 air foil groups for GBU-12 bombs, 102 FMU-152A/B joint programmable fuses, and 50 MAU-169L/B control groups.
Additionally, the request includes non-major defence equipment items such as weapons support equipment, radios, mission planning systems, inert fuses, communications security devices, explosive disposal trainers, avionics support, precision navigation, software delivery, and more.
Lockheed Martin is named as the principal contractor for the sale.
The sale is not expected to disrupt the military balance within the region and the country is expected to seamlessly integrate this equipment into its armed forces.
Earlier in October 2024, US State Department granted for a potential sale to Poland for F-16 Viper midlife upgrade and associated programme support, valued at $7.3bn.
This deal included modern display generators, missile test vehicles, and extensive programme support.