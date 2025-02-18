Terma has secured a contract to integrate its command-and-control software, BMD-Flex, into Slovakia’s recently acquired Barak MX Integrated Air Defense System.
This deal, which follows Slovakia’s €554m ($581.7m) agreement for six batteries of the Barak MX system, includes the provision of Terma’s software solutions and system integration services.
This is expected to ensure that the system is interoperable with Nato’s air defence structure (NATINAMDS).
The Barak MX system, developed by IAI, is an air defence solution that has been selected by eight countries across four continents.
The integration of Terma’s BMD-Flex C2 software, which is also a programme of record for the Danish Defense’s very short air defence, will contribute to creating a unified defence framework.
This framework will seamlessly connect sensors, battle management systems, and interceptors into a network-centric defence network.
Terma’s BMD-Flex C2 software is designed to enhance battle management efficiency by ensuring real-time coordination of air defence assets.
It is intended to provide Slovakia a flexible and adaptable defence capability.
Terma will lead the integration process, collaborating with partners to align the system with Nato’s operational standards.
The Barak MX system, operational in multiple countries, is a multi-layered air defence network capable of engaging various threats, including fighter jets, UAVs, cruise missiles, and ballistic projectiles.
Its modular design is expected to bolster Slovakia’s national security and its contribution to NATO’s collective defence strategy.
Terma Global Sales and Portfolio Management EVP Thomas Flarup said: “We are proud to contribute to Slovakia’s enhanced air defence capabilities by delivering our battle-proven BMD-Flex C2 software and leading the integration efforts.”
In 2024, Terma was awarded a $9m contract to supply the US Air Force Combat Command’s F-16 fighter aircraft with its 3D-Audio system through its Self-Protection System business area.