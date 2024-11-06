Major Melanie Kluesner demonstrates the abilities of an F-35A Lightning II during an air show demonstration team practice at Hill Air Force Base, Utah on 15 October 2024. Credit: US Air Force/Cynthia Griggs.

Air forces must confront a tenfold increase in demand for aircraft parts according to General Mark Kelly, former Commander, US Air Combat Command, in an update to a gathering of combat air specialists in Berlin on 5 November 2024.

During the International Fighter Conference, hosted by DefenceiQ, the former US Air Force superior relayed the challenges facing the fighter force, which includes operating across the electromagnetic spectrum, forming layered air defences, and overcoming a major sustainment problem at a time of global insecurity.

It is believed that the US and its allies ought to be ready for war before the end of the decade. Russia’s brutal invasion now puts Ukraine on the backfoot while China surpasses American military might.

While the US Armed Forces are making efforts to reshape its doctrine for peer-on-peer conflict, based on its proven Cold War experiences, strategic competition also leans on a thriving industrial base at home.

It is in this area that China has far outpaced the US, with Beijing investing in munitions and acquiring weapons systems five to six times faster, according to analysis from the Washington security think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

While the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) continue to expand its capabilities in key areas, the US is struggling to keep its own tactical aircraft mission-capable. The US Government Accountability Office found that the rate at which fighter planes are flying in service is far less than is required across all the services despite spending up to $57bn in sustainment between 2018 and 2023.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Naturally, this calls into question the apparent deficit at a time when the military ought to perform optimally to prevent global security from backsliding.

The misfortunes of Boeing, a once reliable US aerospace prime, also demonstrate the industrial qualms at home. The old giant reported a net loss of $6.17bn for the third quarter ending 30 September 2024.

Prior to this, the company’s $8bn acquisition of an old, reliable Wichita supplier, Spirit Aerosystems, in the weeks after Boeing’s commercial woes earlier this year suggests a strategic pivot to address trust in its aircraft portfolio.

The decision subsequently spurred uncertainty in US defence circles, where some were concerned that Spirit’s defence commitments may be sidelined for its commercial restructuring.

What about Europe?

As the sole tier one partner to the US-led F-35 programme, the UK is struggling to exceed 37 F-35Bs before the end of this year; the British military currently operate 34 units.

This is an insufficient level of fighter aircraft for its two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers – one of which, HMS Prince of Wales, is due to set off on a carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific in 2025 during which the force will be bolstered by Norwegian naval assets.

Nevertheless, Britain has been closely aligned with the F-35 programme and has a commitment to acquire at least 74 of the aircraft, although this figure has dipped significantly from the 138 airframes set as the initial upper limit.

Moreover, the UK Budget at the end of October offered no detrimental change in defence spending – a key requirement needed to address the volatile security environment Britain must confront in the coming years.

In contrast, China recently conducted a dual carrier exercise with the Liaoning and Shandong performing flight operations within a single CSG. The Liaoning is shown with just two J-15 fighters on its flight deck, indicating that the 12 airborne J-15 fighters seen in released imagery were operated from the carrier. Though, the total number of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft in the force is believed to be as a high as 40 units.

Towards Eastern Europe, air power sustainment continues to grow at some pace where the Russian threat perception is acute. Recently, the US State Department approved a potential foreign military sale to Poland for the F-16 Viper mid-life upgrade valued at more than $7bn (€6.5bn).