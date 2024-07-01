View of Spirit Aerosystems building of Wichita State University, 17 September 2023. Credit: Kit Leong.

After only three months of talks, the US aerospace giant Boeing has today (1 July 2024) confirmed its definitised acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, a major aircraft parts supplier based in Wichita, Kansas.

The deal is worth $4.7bn – the approximate equity value of the company – while the total transaction amounts to $8.3bn, including Spirit’s last reported net debt.

Spirit originally emerged from within the Boeing portfolio until the Wichita division was sold in 2005. Since then, around 70% of Spirit’s orders came from Boeing, others include Airbus and the US Department of Defense among others.

The two companies will remain independent while necessary regulatory approvals are pending. The transaction is expected to close mid-2025 and is also subject to the sale of the Spirit operations related to certain Airbus commercial work packages.

Discussions began in the weeks after the prime fell under scrutiny over the safety of its commercial airliners earlier this year. The decision subsequently spurred uncertainty in US defence circles, where some have expressed concerns that Spirit’s defence commitments may be sidelined for its commercial restructuring.

Concerns defence will take a hit

Senator for Kansas, Jerry Moran, in a Senate Defense Appropriations Committee hearing on 15 March inquired: “My assumption is that Boeing is almost exclusively interested in this for commercial manufacturing, and yet if [there is an] absence of Spirit Aerosystems [then] we lose a lot of defence capabilities.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

US Marine Corps CH-53 King Stallion lifts armoured vehicle, 26 April 2022. Spirit Aerosystems designs and builds the cockpit and cabin assembly inside Sikorsky’s King Stallion. Credit: DVIDS.

In a press release announcing the definitised agreement from this morning, Boeing president and CEO Dave Calhoun also looked to assuage these fears, suggesting that there will remain a balance of operations on both sides of the business.

“Our acquisition of Spirit will include substantially all Boeing-related commercial operations, as well as additional commercial, defense and aftermarket operations.

“As part of the transaction, Boeing will work with Spirit to ensure the continuity of operations supporting Spirit’s customers and programs we acquire, including working with the US Department of Defense and Spirit defense customers regarding defense and security missions.”

No need to fear

GlobalData Defence Analyst Tristan Sauer assessed the impact repurchase of Spirit will have on the defence industrial ecosystem.

“Both Boeing’s commercial aerospace and defence and space units are facing strong headwinds but should still be operating on relatively independent budgets.

“The purchase of Spirit is likely designed to offset some of the issues they have had with manufacturing and quality control, likely looking to bring Spirit’s expertise and infrastructure in-house to help address their production backlog.”

While the new deal will have no negative impact on the Boeing’s defence operations, Sauer added that it will not enhance its defence output much either.

“Maybe some Spirit personnel will eventually move into Boeing Defense, but the focus of this deal seems to be on benefits to Boeing’s commercial aerospace business.”