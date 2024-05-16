Spirit Aerosystems facility in Wichita, Kansas, 22 March 2022. Credit: Shutterstock/JHVEPhoto.

Since Spirit AeroSystems confirmed it began discussing the prospect of Boeing acquiring the company in March 2024, the potential deal has haunted US defence and government circles.

While an agreement still hangs in the balance, US politicians are watching closely to see whether the acquisition will have an adverse reaction on the defence capabilities that Spirit offers as a critical supplier in the the supply chains for military aerial systems.

As both a defence and commercial company, Spirit supports a range of programmes including the B-21 Raider strategic bomber, the Bell V-280 tiltrotor aircraft, the CH-53K King Stallion transport helicopter as well as numerous Bombardier business jets.

Even though Boeing is a notable aerial systems contractor in its own right within the US defence industrial ecosystem, some observers are still weighing the prospect that it intends to leverage Spirit largely for its commercial enterprise.

The company also has an international presence, having announced the establishment of a design centre in Malaysia according to a statement at the end of February on the opening day of the Singapore Air Show. It is said that Spirit’s Malaysian engineering team is already a significant player in the design of commercial aircraft, including the A350XWB section 15 freighter, A350XWB ultra long range and a key partner to A220 wing programme.

The Senator for Kansas, Jerry Moran, in a Senate Defense Appropriations Committee hearing on 15 March 2024, inquired into the situation of the Wichita-based supplier, which he said employs 13,000 workers from his state.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

US Senator for Kansas Jerry Moran voicing concern about the loss of the defence capabilities of Spirit Aerosystems should Boeing successfully acquire the Wichita-based company. Credit: US Senate Defense Appropriations Committee.

“Spirit Aerosystems, [a] tier one supplier, supports [many] programmes… it [has a] wide array… and in my view the Defense Department ought to be at least encouraging me and others, if not in addition to the [government], to make sure that if there is a merger [with Boeing], the defence capabilities of Spirit [are] not somehow lost in the process,” he warned.

“My assumption is that Boeing is almost exclusively interested in this for commercial manufacturing, and yet if [there is an] absence of Spirit Aerosystems [then] we lose a lot of defence capabilties.

“I have visited with nearly four or five of the CEOs whose companies do work with Spirit, and the general feeling is, ‘I don’t know where else we would go in the absence of Spirit, doing what it does today.’

Without any hesitation, the Under Secretary for Defense Acquisition and Sustainment, Dr. William LaPlante, assured Moran and the committee that “We will absolutely weigh in,” if such an event transpires.