The 150th issue of Global Defence Technology once more brings you all the insight and analysis into the technologies, policies, and influencing factors in the defence space.
As technology develops, an increasing amount of training is taking place in simulated and synthetic environments, where personnel can improve on skills repeatedly for optimal performance, largely risk-free.
This is most clearly seen in the air domain, where trainee pilots are spending as much time in the simulator than in the cockpit. However, challenges remain in determining the best balance and how to evolve techniques for the coming sixth generation of air combat aircraft.
Elsewhere, the complexity and expense associated with the development and procurement of nuclear submarines, both attack and ballistic, means such strategic capabilities are beyond the reach of all but the most affluent, or driven, defence spenders.
Whether you are desktop, tablet, or smartphone, you can read the magazine for free online.
Also, don’t miss out on the latest insight from our team on the UK’s rotary juggling act as competing medium-lift priorities could trip over one another, as the country’s new government swings the axe to swathes of the military’s helicopter fleets in a series of deep cuts.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In addition, the global main battle tank market is surging ahead with a combination of upgrades and new designs indicating the end may not be in sight for the MBT, contrary to some opinions.
For all this and more, on land, sea, air, space, and cyber, read on and follow the latest developments @DefenceTech_Mag.