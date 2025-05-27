The recent firing test saw a BAE Systems-operated Typhoon fighter launch the SPEAR 3 missile. Credit: MBDA

The UK government has admitted the SPEAR 3 programme, planned to deliver a next-generation air-to-surface cruise missile, will not deliver until the 2030s in the latest setback for a capability originally intended to be in service in the 2020s.

Stated in a 19 May 2025, parliamentary response, the UK government revealed the Spear Capability 3 air-to-surface weapon programme was currently undergoing re-baselining, with a Review Note expected towards the end of 2025.

“Until that is approved, dates are considered draft and of low confidence. The estimated current timeline for in-service capability is expected to be early 2030s,” said Maria Eagle, Minister for Defence Procurement.

According to manufacturer MBDA, SPEAR is being integrated onto the F-35B stealth fighters, providing an advanced surface attack munition capable of operating in all conditions, resistant to countermeasures, and able to engage moving and manoeuvring targets.

The SPEAR air-to-surface missile is being developed by MBDA for integration on F-35 combat aircraft. Credit: MBDA

SPEAR 3 will feature the a multimode seeker and operate at stand-off ranges with a high load out for saturation attack. At full load, a UK F-35B will be able to accommodate a four-pack in each weapon bay and three-pack for underwing carriage.

The origins of the SPEAR 3 programme begin in the mid-2000s with the initiation of the Select Precision Effects At Range initiative, which would seek to deliver a series of upgrades to the UK’s airborne surface attack capability. SPEAR Capability 3 itself centred on the development of a new turbojet-powered, 100kg missile for use by the UK’s F-35 fleet.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Why has SPEAR 3 been delayed?

In January 2025, a revised timetable for SPEAR 3 was provided by the UK government, detailing that the concept for the tactical strike weapons would be finalised in the summer of 2026.

At the time, the UK government admitted delays in the programme had resulted from challenges stemming from interdependencies with international partners, which required “significant adjustments to maintain progress”.

It was posited at the time by Airforce Technology this may refer to the Block 4 modernisation of the F-35, which has also experienced delays. Originally due to be completed in 2026 and determined to cost $10.6bn, Block 4 has risen to $16.5bn and is now anticipated to conclude in 2029.

Prior to the baseline revision, it was thought that the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Royal Navy would field SPEAR 3 on F-35s by Q4 2028.

Bizarrely, testing of SPEAR 3 capabilities is being performed from the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter – not the F-35 – which will not operate the missile once it enters service.

In October 2024, the cruise missile demonstrated a guided firing from a Typhoon test aircraft for the first time.

Additional reporting by John Hill.