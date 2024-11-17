The recent firing test saw a BAE Systems-operated Typhoon fighter launch the SPEAR 3 missile. Credit: MBDA

Despite the UK government announcing the successful firing trials of the SPEAR 3 cruise missile, a system that will provide a next-generation land-attack capability to Royal Navy and Royal Air Force pilots, service entry is not expected until the end of the decade at the earliest.

Detailing the firings trials of the SPEAR 3 cruise missile from a BAE Systems-operated Typhoon fourth generation fighter at Sweden’s Vidsel range, the UK government on 17 November said the test was the first time the weapons system had been fired against a target, signifying “a significant leap forward” in the programme’s development.

“Royal Navy and Royal Air Force pilots will benefit from a cutting-edge new cruise missile, following the first successful guided firing trial of the SPEAR missile,” the UK government released stated.

However, a programme timeline for its entry into service was not disclosed.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard said: “The successful trial of the pioneering SPEAR missile marks a significant leap forward in UK Armed Forces’ capabilities, ensuring our Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel are equipped with cutting-edge technology to protect our nation.”

As of September 2024, the SPEAR 3 programme was still in the demonstration phase, with data provided by the previous UK government in January this year stating the missile would be integrated onto Royal Air Force (RAF) and Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighters “by the end of the decade”.

Total investment in the SPEAR 3 programme runs to approximately £1.4bn ($1.7bn), according to official figures.

Describing the SPEAR 3 as a “next generation turbojet-powered miniature cruise missile”, the UK government said the missile has a 100km range and designed to be used against a range of targets, including “air defences, ships, tanks, defended structures and fast-moving vehicles”.

The SPEAR missile, which is being developed by MBDA, autonomously navigates to the target via customisable routes before using its all-weather radar seeker to map the target area, and radiofrequency imagery to engage, the UK government stated.

It is not anticipated that the UK will integrate SPEAR 3 onto the other strike fighter operated by the RAF, the Eurofighter Typhoon, despite the type being used as host platform for the recent trials.

UK F-35B jets will be able to carry up to eight SPEAR missiles at a time.