Several military units participate in the Spanish National Day Army Parade. Source: JJFarq/Shutterstock

GlobalData’s “Spain Defense Market 2024-2029” report highlights an increase in Spain’s defence spending, which is projected to hit $27.3bn (€24.6bn) by 2029.

Despite political roadblocks, defence acquisitions provide economic benefits while ensuring Spain’s gradual alignment with Nato’s 2% defence spending goal.

In its latest report, “Spain Defense Market 2024-2029”, GlobalData reveals that Spain’s defence budget is on a steady upward trajectory, expected to climb from $10.3bn in 2020 to $27.3bn by 2029. This increase will boost the country’s defence acquisitions and personnel spending despite political challenges that have delayed the country’s goal of reaching Nato’s 2% of GDP defence spending target by 2030.

According to the report, Spain’s defence budget, which stood at just 0.74% of GDP in 2020, is expected to rise to 1.54% by 2029. Although the country is unlikely to meet NATO’s 2% target before 2030, this growth reflects a shift in priorities, driven largely by increasing geopolitical tensions in Europe, particularly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Political delays hamper immediate progress

While Spain’s defence spending has been on an upward trend since 2020, political gridlock has slowed progress. In 2023, Spain experienced a close and highly contested general election, leading to a temporary government under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in November. During the months-long government formation process, defence budget approvals were stalled, forcing Spain to repeat its 2023 budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Wilson Jones, Defence Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “The country’s most recent general election occurred in July 2023 and was extremely close, resulting in a temporary pause on defence spending increases.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Despite the expected rise in acquisitions, with the budget for defence procurement rising from $3.3bn in 2020 to $17bn by 2029, other areas, such as operations and maintenance (O&M), need to catch up. O&M spending will grow modestly to $2.4bn, potentially undermining Spain’s military readiness and operational effectiveness.

Major acquisitions signal ambitions

One of the GlobalData report’s findings is the growth in defence acquisitions. Spain’s acquisition budget, set to increase by over 400% by 2029, will enable it to invest in new platforms that bolster its defence capabilities.

Despite mounting global security concerns, this investment comes as Nato allies push for greater defence contributions. Jones notes that “These programmes not only expand Spain’s power projection and ensure spending increases, but also provide a boon to the economy and retain skilled jobs in Spain.”

Challenges in personnel and maintenance

Despite the rise in acquisitions, the report cautions that other areas of Spain’s defence budget, particularly personnel and O&M spending, are not keeping pace. Personnel spending is projected to grow moderately, from $5.7bn in 2024 to $7.8bn by 2029, leaving concerns about adequate staffing and training for the new platforms.

Jones stresses, “Although spending on new platforms is high, it is also essential to train and prepare crews in their operation, especially under adverse conditions.”

Outlook: Slow but steady progress

While Spain’s political divisions have created short-term hurdles, the long-term trajectory for defence spending remains optimistic.

GlobalData’s report concludes that by barring further political delays, Spain will be on track to meet its defence spending targets by the early 2030s.

Spain’s defence budget is poised for growth, driven by geopolitical imperatives and a renewed commitment to Nato. While political challenges remain, the defence sector benefits from the country’s steady progress toward the 2% GDP spending target.