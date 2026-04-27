The BARAK MX is a multi-layered air-defence system. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD).

Slovakia Air Force has taken delivery of Israel’s BARAK MX air-defence system under a €560m ($656m) contract signed in 2024, according to Israel’s Ministry of Defense (IMOD).

IMOD said the handover was completed ahead of schedule and is expected to strengthen Slovakia’s ability to defend its airspace against a range of modern threats, including uncrewed aerial vehicles (USAV), fighter aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

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Beyond delivering the system, the agreement between the Slovak Armed Forces and IMOD also covers training and the transfer of operational expertise.

Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Robert Kaliňák said: “The system is currently being brought into operation, with full operational readiness expected in the coming weeks.

“This process also includes the ongoing training of Slovak soldiers and the arrival of foreign experts. Additional components of this system are arriving and will continue to arrive throughout the year.”

Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), BARAK MX combines multi-mission radars (MMRs) with a family of interceptors designed to address threats at different ranges.

The system fields three interceptor types with stated engagement ranges of 35km, 70km and 150km, while the multi-mission radars (MMRs) provide detection, classification, and tracking of aerial targets.

BARAK MX is built on an open-architecture, modular design and can be deployed in land-based, naval or mobile configurations.

The system will strengthen Nato’s collective security architecture, IMOD said in a statement.

IMOD director general, major general (Res.) Amir Baram said: “The delivery of the BARAK MX to Slovakia is a testament to the depth of the strategic relationship between our two countries.

“The integration of these capabilities in Europe, in full alignment with Nato standards, underscores the operational superiority of Israel’s defence industry and will support us in advancing further agreements.”

In 2021, Israel and Slovakia signed a $175m (€148m) deal under which Israel would supply the Slovak Air Force with 17 advanced ELTA-made radar systems produced by Israel Aerospace Industries.