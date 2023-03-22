Caption: US Marines watch an H-53 Sea Stallion transport a vehicle. Credit: Shutterstock

Sikorsky Aircraft, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, has been awarded a contract worth $119,982,834 for logistics, engineering, and modification installation support for the H-53 helicopter. The agreement covers work for the Marine Corps, Navy, and Foreign Military Sales customers.

The contract was announced by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, which serves as the contracting activity. The work is expected to be completed by March 2028.

Under the contract terms, Sikorsky will provide logistics, engineering, and modification install support for the H-53 helicopter.

The H-53 helicopter is a heavy-lift transport helicopter used by the US Marine Corps, US Navy, and other military customers. It is used for various missions, including troop transport, supply delivery, and search and rescue.

According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2022-2032” report, military rotorcraft spending in North America is primarily driven by the US’s policy of maintaining global military supremacy, particularly considering the threats posed by China’s growing military might and a resurgent Russia’s robust military procurement policy.

Source: GlobalData Intelligence

Sikorsky has a long history of providing support for the H-53 helicopter. In 2010, Sikorsky provided spare parts and support for the components of the H-53 helicopter.