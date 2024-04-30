Saudi Arabia recently announced a $65.8m maintenance contract for Pratt & Whitney‘s F100 engines.
The contract, facilitated by the Middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC), is a step in ensuring the operational readiness of the Royal Saudi Air Force’s (RSAF) fleet of F-15 Eagles.
Saudi Arabia is one of the biggest operators of Boeing-made defence platforms in the Middle East region, with 207 F-15 SA and 62 F-15 Eagle jet fighters in service, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Saudi Arabia defence market.
Under the contract terms, Pratt & Whitney will provide spare parts and engine services and integrate more closely with MEPC and the RSAF. This strategic alignment will facilitate streamlined insight into engine data and inventory management processes, enabling more efficient predictive maintenance and improved engine availability.
Josh Goodman, senior director of the F100 programme at Pratt & Whitney, emphasised the contract’s transformative nature, stating, “This contract marks a transition to a more proactive and comprehensive sustainment solution that offers the Royal Saudi Air Force end-to-end efficiencies and greater affordability.”
Beyond cost savings, the partnership between Pratt & Whitney, MEPC, and the RSAF holds the promise of streamlined operations. With Pratt & Whitney assuming responsibility for optimising fleet readiness, MEPC and the RSAF can redirect their focus towards missions with confidence in the reliability and performance of their F-15 engines.
Work on the contract has been underway since January 2024 and is scheduled to run through the second half of 2025.
Boeing’s F-15EX fighter jet has gained traction globally. Recently, Indonesia sought approval to purchase 24 aircraft. On the other hand, Japan awarded Boeing a $474.5m contract to enhance its air defence capabilities through the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor Programme, integrating systems to bolster combat effectiveness and survivability.