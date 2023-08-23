Indonesia seek to buy 24 new F-15EX. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Raven.

Boeing and the Republic of Indonesia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 21 August for the sale of 24 F-15EX aircraft to Indonesia, contingent upon the approval of the United States government.

Air Vice Marshal Yusuf Jauhari, Head of Defence Facilities Agency at the Indonesia Ministry of Defence, joined with Mark Sears, Vice President and Programme Manager of Boeing Fighters, to share their commitment to finalising the sale following a tour of the F-15EX production line.

“We are pleased to announce our commitment to procure the critical F-15EX fighter capability for Indonesia,” said Indonesian Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo, who witnessed the MoU signing. “This state-of-the-art fighter will protect and secure our nation with its advanced capabilities.”

The F-15 is currently in service with seven nations across the globe, with much of the F-15EX technology to be deployed in delivering the new F-15IDN. The F-15EX is an advanced F-15 aircraft that features digital fly-by-wire flight controls to replace traditional mechanical linkages with advanced digital systems, giving advantages in manoeuvrability and reducing the weight of the aircraft. The F-15EX is also equipped with a state-of-the-art electronic warfare system, designed to provide superior protection and countermeasures against hostile threats, leveraging advanced technology to detect and neutralise enemy electronic signals.

For almost 75 years, Boeing has engaged in training and supply chain development with Indonesia, delivering collaborations in aviation and defence. “We have invested years of expertise into developing the F-15EX capabilities. There is no other fighter like the F-15 in the world, and this platform will put Indonesia at the top of air dominance capabilities,” said Sears. “Boeing is ready to support this effort and remains a committed partner to the US government in advancing international security objectives with allies and partners around the world.”