Cutting-edge, military-grade air force communications provide an advantage on the battlefield, allowing different assets to coordinate with each other for mission success. Continuous and secure air force communications are critical to meeting the different mission requirements in modern battle spaces.

Military aircraft can be equipped with navigational equipment, radars, and sensors to procure intelligence data that is useful for decision making during combat scenarios.

Communications, navigation, and identification products for air defence

Communication systems and navigational products for air force applications include:

Wireless intercoms, video, and telemetry links

Link 16 technologies including wireless radios and tactical radios

Software-defined radios

Avionics communications and navigation systems

Integrated ISR solutions

Sensors and radars

Electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors and synthetic aperture radars (SAR)

Data acquisition and data storage solutions

Navigational equipment

Electronic warfare components and subsystems

Information technology and ISR software

High-frequency (HF) and very high-frequency (VHF) tactical communications

Digital cameras

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for ISR applications

Signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems

Identification, friend or foe (IFF) solutions

Importance of aerial ISR

Mission commanders require real-time air force communications with accurate intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance information to locate and aim at the target.

Crewed and uncrewed military aircraft are equipped with sensors and ISR payloads to obtain enhanced situational awareness of the battlefield.

Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), and manned-unmanned teaming concepts enhance the mission capabilities of the combined armed forces of a country and its allies on the battlefield.