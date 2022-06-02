View all newsletters
June 2, 2022

Saab secures FMV order for future fighter aircraft development

The order involves studies related to the future combat air capabilities for Sweden.

FMV
A Swedish Air Force JAS 39 Gripen fighter aircraft. Credit: Msgt. Billy Johnston/USAF/commons.wikimedia.org.

Swedish aerospace company Saab has secured an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the future fighter aircraft development.

The estimated value of the order is around $25m (SEK250m).

Under the contract, Saab will conduct studies related to the future combat air capabilities.

The associated study will be preparatory in nature and will focus on expanding the work on how the future combat aviation capabilities can be realised and developed.

Saab Aeronautics business area head and senior vice president Jonas Hjelm said: “I am very pleased that we have received this order, which enables development of future capabilities.

“It means that we can intensify our work to develop new concepts, technologies, and other endeavours required to achieve relevant operational capability and which will prepare the future for Saab’s fighter technologies.”

According to the Swedish FMV, the contract will involve participation in both international collaborations and national studies on the future combat air capabilities.

Headquartered in Sweden, Saab is a defence and security company focuses on developing and maintaining systems within weapons, aeronautics, sensors, management systems and underwater systems.

In April, Saab has secured a $40m order from Swedish FMV to deliver a new launch system for its Gripen fighter aircraft.

The company will develop and integrate a new launch system for air-to-air missiles and countermeasure pods on Gripen C/D and Gripen E fighter aircraft fleet.

Sweden has been operating Saab’s Gripen multi-role jets since late 90s.

The combat aircraft can perform a range of tasks in three combat roles including air-to-air, air-to-surface and reconnaissance.

