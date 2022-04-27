Saab to provide new launch system for Swedish Gripen aircraft

Swedish Gripen fighter jets can perform multiple tasks in three combat roles, including air-to-air, air-to-surface and reconnaissance. Credit: Saab.

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) has signed a contract with Saab to provide a new Gripen launch system.

The total value of the contract is estimated to be $40m (Skr400m) and was placed during the first quarter of 2022.

Besides, the contract includes additional options for ordering the next launcher systems in the series.

The new order will see the development and integration of a new launch system for countermeasure pods and air-to-air missiles on the Gripen C/D and Gripen E jets.

Following the delivery of Swedish FMV’s new order, the company will perform related maintenance and repair in Sweden, which will also increase the availability of the system.

Saab Gripen Sustainment business unit head Åsa Schöllin said: “The integration of the new launch system is an important component for ensuring the continued high availability of the Gripen system.

“After delivery, maintenance of the launch systems will be performed in Sweden, which further contributes to a secure supply of defence equipment for our customers.”

According to Saab, the launcher systems can carry all Gripen air-to-air missiles and can also be integrated with the current variants of the weapon pylons.

The launcher system is mounted to weapon pylons of the aircraft, which establishes a connection between the mounted weapons and the aircraft.

The Gripen E multi-role fighter aircraft is the latest variant of Saab’s Gripen C/D light single-engine aircraft.

In December last year, FMV placed an order with Saab to deliver Gripen E aircraft’s new equipment.

The contract was for use of new equipment for Gripen E, instead of reusing the Gripen C/D’s old equipment.