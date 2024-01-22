Saab secured a $190m (Skr1.9bn) support contract with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defence, extending its commitment to maintaining and fortifying the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) solution.
The three-year deal, lasting until 2026, underscores Saab’s dedication to ensuring the continual operational effectiveness of this defence asset. The order is aimed at providing in-service support for GlobalEye.
Saab’s responsibilities under the contract include maintenance, logistics support, and training services.
Having placed a follow-on order for two additional GlobalEye swing-role surveillance aircraft, the country is anticipated to field a comprehensive aerial surveillance capability around five GlobalEye systems, thus significantly improving the aerial intelligence gathering capabilities of its air force, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on “The UAE Defense Market 2023-2028” report.
Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance, expressed enthusiasm about the strengthened collaboration, stating, “This agreement solidifies Saab’s role in ensuring that GlobalEye remains mission-ready. We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with the UAE Air Force and Air Defence and providing long-term local support.”
GlobalEye is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution with active and passive sensors for long-range detection and identification across air, sea, and land domains. By facilitating real-time information dissemination to air forces, armies, and navies, GlobalEye enhances situational awareness and enables early detection of potential threats.
GlobalEye integrates advanced sensors with Bombardier‘s Global 6000 aircraft. Subsequently, the UAE received its second GlobalEye aircraft in October 2020 and its third in February 2021.
In 2022, Saab signed a $710.29m contract with the Swedish Defence Material Administration to supply two GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft, enhancing Sweden’s reconnaissance capabilities. The contract includes an option for two additional aircraft, with delivery expected in 2027.