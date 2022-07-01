Saab to provide two GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft to Sweden

Saab will supply two GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to Swedish Armed Forces. Credit: Saab.

The Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) has signed a contract with Saab to provide GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The estimated value of the contract is approximately $710.29m (Skr7.3bn).

The latest contract involves the delivery of two GlobalEye for the Swedish Armed Forces, with an option to order two additional aircraft.

Saab CEO and president Micael Johansson said: “GlobalEye will provide Sweden with world-class airborne early warning and control capability.

“Saab’s most important mission is to keep people and societies safe, and I am proud that GlobalEye will further strengthen the Swedish Armed Forces’ capability.”

Work under the contract will be carried out in Linköping; Järfälla; Gothenburg; Arboga; and Luleå, Sweden, along with the company’s facilities in Centurion, South Africa, and Tampere, Finland.

Delivery of the aircraft is expected to take place in 2027.

According to FMV, GlobalEye aircraft will be designated as S106 once it is handed over to the Swedish Armed Forces.

FMV Aviation Materiel head Ingela Mathiasson said: “The S106 entails a significantly enhanced reconnaissance and conductivity capability over air, sea and land, as well as a longer endurance and range compared to the day’s capability.”

Saab’s GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft is integrated with a suite of advanced sensors and a command-and-control system.

It features Erieye extended range radar, offering a range exceeding 550km.

GlobalEye is designed to provide situational awareness of the surrounding areas, early threat detection and real-time information to the multi-domain forces, including the Air Force, Army and Navy.

The aircraft can also carry out various support missions including coordinating rescue operations during sea-based or land-based natural disasters.