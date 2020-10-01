UAE takes delivery of second GlobalEye aircraft

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has taken delivery of the second GlobalEye Swing Role Surveillance System from Saab.

In 2015, Saab signed a $1.27bn contract with the UAE to expand and improve the airborne surveillance capabilities, with the delivery of new airborne swing-role surveillance system (SRSS).

The first GlobalEye aircraft was delivered to the UAE in April this year. The UAE has so far ordered three GlobalEye aircraft.

Saab CEO and president Micael Johansson said: “Completing the second GlobalEye delivery in five months is a testament to Saab’s in-house expertise as aircraft manufacturer, sensor provider and large system integrator.

“I am proud to contribute to the United Arab Emirates’ airborne surveillance capability with GlobalEye, which is the most advanced solution of its kind.”



GlobalEye is designed to provide air, maritime and ground surveillance capabilities. It integrates the Saab Erieye Extended Range Radar with Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft.

In November, the UAE Ministry of Defence expressed interest in buying two additional GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft from Saab.

The announcement was made by the UAE Government at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

In August, US President Donald Trump told reporters that a possible sale of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to the UAE is ‘under review’ despite public objections from Israel.

