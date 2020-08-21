Airforce Technology is using cookies

We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.

ContinueLearn More X
X
Advertise with us

Trending:

Analysis

Trump Admin considering selling F-35 to UAE despite Israeli objections

By

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that a possible sale of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ‘under review’ despite public objections from Israel.

RECOMMENDED COMPANIES

Learn more

Hover over the logos to learn more about the companies who made this project possible.

Show me
Close
Close
Close
Close

Go Top