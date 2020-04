Saab has conducted cold climate tests for Gripen E multirole fighter aircraft in northern Sweden to examine its operation in adverse climates.

The tests were conducted in Vidsel Air Force Base (AFB) in Sweden as part of World Wide Climate campaign.

Operation of the aircraft was tested with regard to its maintenance, normal start-ups, flights, landings and braking on a naturally snow and ice-covered landing strip.

The tests were performed in extreme weather conditions in temperatures spanning from -20°C to -26°C.

Following the tests, the result and data received were recorded for further review.



Saab test aircraft coordinator Katarina Milososka said: “The result was above expectations and we got a lot of really valuable data to review.”

Gripen E is scheduled to undergo hot climate tests to be conducted in Sweden. Hot and humid tests in Brazil will follow.

The two-seater Gripen is expected to be an important addition to Saab’s product line, for Brazil and other customers.

Last month, Saab started manufacturing the first two-seater fighter aircraft Gripen F for the Brazilian Air Force. The programme commenced after the company performed the first metal cut for the fighter aircraft.

In February this year, Saab completed its participation in the Finnish Air Force testing and evaluation event with Gripen E and GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The aircraft was evaluated as part of the capability assessment in the Finnish HX Challenge event at Pirkkala AFB for the procurement of new fighter aircraft for the Finnish Air Force.