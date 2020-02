Swedish company Saab has completed its participation in the Finnish Air Force testing and evaluation event with Gripen E and GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The Finnish HX Challenge event at Pirkkala Air Base evaluated the aircraft as part of the capability assessment in the ongoing HX programme to procure new fighter aircraft for the Finnish Air Force.

For the HX Challenge, tests were performed under Finnish winter conditions to verify the data that was earlier reported by the fighter manufacturing companies.

Saab’s solution features the latest technology available for operating in an environment that is continuously changing and highly challenging.

Saab Aeronautics business area senior vice-president and head Jonas Hjelm said: “During the past week we have successfully completed the planned tests, and hence demonstrated the capabilities of Gripen and GlobalEye, a solid and highly capable solution responding to the needs of the Finnish Air Force.”



On 31 January, the company submitted a revised offer in response to the revised request for quotation for the Finnish HX programme, which received responses from five manufacturers.

Saab’s Gripen E/F fighter aircraft has been designed for the challenging operations and threat scenarios very similar to those in Finland.

The company’s offering includes a substantial weapon and sensor package, in addition to the necessary equipment and associated services required to operate the system.

Additionally, the proposal includes an industrial co-operation programme to build extensive national capabilities for the security of supply in Finland.

Transfer of maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities to local industry, parts production and final assembly of aircraft and an establishment of a sustainment and development centre in the country are also part of the offering.