The Finnish Defence Forces’ Logistics Command has received responses from five fighter manufacturers to the revised request for HX Fighter jet replacement programme quotation.

The HX Fighter programme was aimed at replacing the airforce’s Hornet fleet.

Responses carried information on the comprehensive solution and package, built around each multi-role fighter option.

The revised request was sent to the governments of France, the UK, Sweden and the US in October last year to forward them to five multi-role fighter manufacturers in these countries.

The US’ Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed Martin F-35, France’s Dassault Rafale, the British Eurofighter Typhoon, and Sweden’s Saab Gripen are the aircraft types that have been put forward.



Logistics Command set the deadline at the end of last month and received responses for all five aircraft types.

Each of the tenderers was requested to compile the information provided in its initial tender and negotiations into an updated and improved package.

Logistics Command asked the tenderers to prepare a performance package that meets the set requirements within the budget set for the project.

The package also needs to include the aircraft and other technical systems, training systems, necessary maintenance equipment, test equipment and spare parts, in addition to weapons, sensors and other required type-specific support functions.

As laid down in the request for quotation, the tender will have to meet various requirements.

The Defence Forces’ Logistics Command launched the competitive tendering for the HX project with a preliminary invitation to tender in April 2018 and received responses from the tenderers in January last year.

In May 2018, the UK Government and BAE Systems received an invitation to participate in a tender as part of Finland’s HX fighter programme.

The HX project’s second phase is currently underway. During this phase, the content of the procurement will be finalised with each tenderer.

This year, the request for best and final offers will be sent at the end of the second phase of negotiations, with procurement expected to be decided by the Finnish Government next year.

Separately, Saab has officially launched the flight evaluation phase of its Gripen E/F fighter and GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft for the HX programme.