Royal Netherlands Air Force’s (RNLAF) Gulfstream G-650ER VIP Aircraft. Credit: Mediacenter NL MoD. Source: Elbit Sytems

The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has bolstered the security of its Gulfstream G-650ER VIP aircraft with Elbit Systems‘ direct infra-red countermeasures (DIRCM) and infra-red-based passive airborne warning system (IR MWS).

This achievement, accomplished within one year of signing the agreement, is to provide advanced solutions for protecting high-value assets.

Comprehensive flight acceptance tests: meeting customer satisfaction

The project’s success was cemented through a series of flight acceptance tests. The system underwent examination during multiple flights, all of which concluded successfully, meeting the satisfaction of the RNLAF. This testing ensured the DIRCM suite was ready to safeguard the aircraft and its occupants.

The Gulfstream G-650ER VIP aircraft configuration holds an EASA supplemental type certificate (STC), officially recognising its enhanced security features.

Global adoption of protection systems

This project aligns with similar initiatives worldwide, including NATO’s MRTT A330 refuelling fleet project, in which the Netherlands actively participates.

Ziv Ashkenazi, VP of business development and marketing, airborne systems at Elbit Systems, emphasised the company’s track record of success. He stated, “This plane joins a large fleet of aircraft around the world that are equipped with our advanced and proven self-protection suite.

The quality and reliability of our systems have been proven once again in the acceptance trials as well as in the quick completion of the project for our important Dutch customer.”

RNLAF’s satisfaction and trust with Elbit

The Netherlands material IT command project leader expressed the RNLAF’s satisfaction with the project’s outcome: “Based on our experiences with the MMF MRTT-fleet, we were convinced that this self-protection system would fulfil our requirements. We are very satisfied with the support, flexibility, and performance provided to our G650ER project.”

The Royal Netherlands Air Force’s decision to enhance the security of its VIP aircraft with Elbit Systems’ DIRCM suite highlights the ongoing commitment to safeguarding assets. This collaboration between Elbit Systems and the RNLAF shows the importance of protection systems in the ever-evolving landscape of aviation security.

Last month, Elbit Systems also secured a contract to deliver the ReDrone counter UAS solution to the Netherlands to enhance security.