The multinational tanker fleet provides strategic transport, aerial refuelling and medical evacuation capabilities to six participant nations. Credit: © NSPA – Nato Support and Procurement Agency.

Elbit Systems has received a contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to provide in-service support for the multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) fleet.

As part of the latest five-year contract, the Israel-based company will support its Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) systems equipped onto the A330-200 MRTT aircraft operated by the global MRTT fleet (MMF) unit.

The contract further requires Elbit Systems to establish a new service centre to deliver the associated logistics and support services for the DIRCM system, designed to safeguard the aircraft from heat-seeking ground-to-air missiles.

The new centre will be located at NSPA headquarters in Luxembourg. It is being established as part of a cooperative effort between the agency and the original equipment manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Once constructed, the new centre will be managed under the technical supervision of the MMF unit. It is expected to minimise the overall servicing turnaround times, while simultaneously boosting the availability of this anti-missile system.

NSPA will also be responsible for providing extensive support, including spare parts and maintenance services, for DIRCM systems equipped on the tanker aircraft.

With gradual advancements in expertise and services, the new centre may expand its scope of work by providing support for the DIRCM systems onboard other military aircraft available in the inventory of Nato nations.

Owned by Nato and managed by the NSPA, the MRTT programme includes the participation of six nations, including Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Norway, Germany and the Netherlands.

The company has so far delivered, integrated and certified seven DIRCM systems for Nato’s MRTT fleet.

Last year, Elbit Systems secured a contract to install a J-MUSIC DIRCM system on an additional European air force’s MRTT aircraft.