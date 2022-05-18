Elbit Systems to equip DIRCM and EW on additional European Air Force MRTT

Pilots from Nato Airbus A330 MRTT fleet inspecting the Elbit J-MUSIC DIRCM turret. Credit: NSPA/Elbit Systems.

Airbus Defence and Space has selected Elbit Systems to support an additional European Air Force’s A330-200 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft.

As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will install its J-MUSIC direct infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) and infrared-based passive airborne warning systems (PAWS IR) onto the MRTT.

Elbit Systems ISTAR and EW general manager Oren Sabag said: “We are looking forward to cooperating with Airbus in additional markets as air forces have been placing a growing importance on stepping up platform protection.”

Both companies have been working together to equip electronic warfare (EW) systems and DIRCM systems on the aircraft of several additional European countries, including Nato’s A330-200 MRTT aircraft fleet.

The aircraft fleet of additional air forces includes the UAE and Germany among others.

In January, Elbit Systems’ UAE subsidiary was awarded a $53m contract to equip DIRCM and EW systems onto the UAE Air Force’s A330 MRTT aircraft.

Elbit Systems’ DIRCM system features latest laser technology with a dynamic, compact and high-speed sealed-mirror turret. It also integrates a high frame-rate thermal camera.

The system also has a low lifecycle cost and high reliability and can be upgraded according to the requirements of defeating future threats.

The company’s J-MUSIC is an advanced DIRCM self-protection system designed to protect a wide range of large aircraft such as special mission platforms, transports, tankers, VIP jets and others.

The DIRCM technology will provide comprehensive protection and defence to the air forces against multiple ground-to-air IR missiles.