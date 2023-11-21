Bell Textron has delivered a new aircraft to the RAJF, enhancing its operational readiness. Source: Bell.

Bell Textron, a subsidiary of Textron, has delivered the first batch of five Bell 505 helicopters to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), marking a step in enhancing the country’s military training capabilities.

The acquisition, part of a more extensive agreement signed in July 2022, includes flight training devices and a computer-based training package.

The King Hussein Air College in Mafraq, Jordan, will serve as a centre for both basic and advanced rotorcraft flight training, further elevating the operational readiness of the RJAF.

According to GlobalData’s The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2023–2033 report, Textron is expected to account for the fourth-highest revenue share of 3.5% over the forecast period in the Middle Eastern market.

Expressing enthusiasm, Patrick Moulay, senior vice-president of international commercial sales at Bell, highlighted the technological advancement these helicopters bring. “Bell is thrilled to complete the first Bell 505 deliveries to the Royal Jordanian Air Force and looks forward to equipping its cadets with a full fleet of technologically advanced, dynamic aircraft that will enhance the Armed Forces’ operational readiness,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Mohammad F. Hiyasat, commander of the RJAF, welcomed the new fleet, stating: “These deliveries mark the expansion of our operations in the country and the growth of the capabilities of the Royal Jordanian Air Force.”

The Bell 505 transport and utility helicopter were bought for $95m, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on Jordan’s defence market.

The Bell 505 has established itself as a preferred, advanced military trainer across the Middle East. The UAE operates 12 Bell 505s, and the kingdom of Bahrain received three of these helicopters in 2023.

The broader deployment of more than 30 Bell 505 helicopters in the Middle East and Africa underscores its significance in military training. Beyond the region, the Montenegro Air Force, the Republic of Korea Army and the Republic of Korea Navy rely on the Bell 505 as their military training helicopter.

The Bell 505 has technology including a fully integrated Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite, and a Safran Arrius 2R engine with a dual-channel FADEC.