Bell 505 is a single-engine two-bladed rotor platform used by different military forces for pilot training. Credit: © Bell Textron Inc.

Bell Textron, a subsidiary of Textron, has successfully handed over three Bell 505 helicopters to the Royal Bahrain Air Force (RBAF).

The helicopters were delivered last month during an official inspection and acceptance ceremony held at Bell’s facility in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada.

Bahrain has procured this two-bladed rotor platform to provide advanced training to its future generation of aircrews and pilots.

Apart from the three helicopters, the company is also responsible for providing the associated training, equipment, tools and spares to the RBAF.

Bell Textron Africa and Middle East managing director Sameer Rehman said: “We are honoured to provide the Bahrain Defense Force another premiere Bell asset to train the next generation of Bahrani pilots.

“Generations of Bahraini pilots have flown in Bell helicopters, and the Bell 505 will continue the tradition of excellence for years to come.”

This is the first time Bell 505 helicopters have been delivered to the RBAF.

Previously, the Bahrain Defense Force has operated Bell 212 two-blade, medium helicopter and different variants of AH-1 attack helicopters.

Rehman added: “With low operating costs and high reliability, the Bell 505 has emerged as a customer favourite to prepare cadets for a safer and more effective transition to advanced helicopters.”

Bell 505 is a single-engine helicopter that features modular cabin design and a fully integrated Garmin G1000H flight deck system.

So far, the company has delivered over 30 Bell 505 helicopters to customers across the Middle East and Africa region.

This helicopter has also been selected by various other military forces, including the Montenegro Air Force, the Republic of Korea Army and Navy.

Bell is currently under contract to deliver a total of ten Bell 505 helicopters to Royal Jordanian Air Force.