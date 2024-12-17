The Portuguese Ministry of National Defense has finalised a deal with Embraer to procure 12 A-29N Super Tucano aircraft for the Air Force.
Financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
This acquisition positions Portugal as the first operator of this new variant, which is designed for advanced pilot training, light attack, close air support, JTAC Training, intelligence missions and more.
The A-29N Super Tucano is a multi-mission aircraft that features advanced avionics and NATO-specific communication systems, tailored to meet Portugal’s operational needs.
The aircraft measures 11.38 metres in length and is part of a series with more than 260 orders and more than 570,000 flight hours, including 60,000 in combat scenarios.
It supports a variety of missions, including pilot training, air patrol, interdiction, armed reconnaissance, and border surveillance.
The aircraft’s design includes precise targeting technology, comprehensive communication systems, and advanced avionics.
Capable of operating from unpaved runways and in challenging environments, the aircraft emphasises reduced maintenance, high reliability, and low life cycle costs.
Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said: “We would like to thank the Portuguese Ministry of National Defense and Air Force for the trust they place in Embraer solutions.
“This contract gives us the opportunity to contribute to the modernisation of the Portuguese Air Force and to further deepen our strong partnership, paving the way for additional industrial cooperation with the local defence industry.”
Embraer introduced the NATO-configured A-29 Super Tucano at LAAD Defence & Security 2023, and in 2022, its Portuguese subsidiary OGMA was chosen to support the aircraft for regional customers.