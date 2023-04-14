Embraer are intending to create a new version of the aircraft. Source: Airforce Technology.

Brazilian aerospace company Embraer has launched the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in a Nato configuration during LAAD Defence & Security 2023.

The A-29N Super Tucano is a light-attack aircraft, armed reconnaissance, and advanced training platform that includes equipment to meet Nato’s operational requirements.

With more than 260 units delivered worldwide, the aircraft has been selected by more than 15 air forces worldwide, including the US Air Force (USAF). The new version of the aircraft includes features such as a new datalink and single-pilot operation, which further increase its employment possibilities.

Countries such as the Philippines also use the aircraft, owning six A-29 Super Tucano units, with a contract worth 4.97 billion pesos for the six Super Tucano aircraft issued in 2017. Other notable countries to have received the E-29 Super Tucano aircraft include Portugal, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Ghana, and Mali.

The aircraft’s versatility allows it to perform a range of missions, including light attack, aerial surveillance and interception, and counterinsurgency.

One of the main advantages of the A-29 Super Tucano is its ability to operate from remote and unpaved runways on forward-deployed operational bases. It is also capable of simulating combat missions and uploading and downloading flight data.

The A-29N Super Tucano is equipped with sensors and weapons, including an electro-optical/infrared system with a laser designator, night-vision goggles, secure voice communications, and a data-link package. With these capabilities, the aircraft can perform missions that range from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to light attack and close air support (CAS).

Embraer Defense and Security president and CEO João Bosco da Costa Junior said: “This is a new stage in the operational life of the A-29 Super Tucano.

“We see many application possibilities for the A-29N at the moment. Several European countries have shown interest in specific aircraft capabilities that we have now introduced with this version.”

In Q4 2022, Embraer announced the delivery of 80 jets and 159 in total for the whole of 2022, showing a strong end-of-year result for the manufacturer.