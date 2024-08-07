Poland’s military is undergoing a transformative upgrade as the first of its 32 F-35 Lightning II jets enters the final phase of production.
The designated AZ-01 jet has been moved from the production line to the final finishes facility, where it will receive its stealth coating. This step brings Poland’s defence forces closer to deploying fighter jets, which can enhance the nation’s aerial combat and deterrence capabilities.
With increasing concerns over regional security, particularly in light of recent tensions along Nato’s borders, Poland’s F-35s are set to play a role in reinforcing collective defence within the alliance.
The delivery of the first jets is expected to begin this year.
This acquisition is part of Poland’s broader modernisation effort. Poland has been steadily increasing its defence budget to meet the challenges of an evolving security environment. In addition to the jets, Poland has also invested in Patriot missile defence systems, HIMARS rocket artillery, and reconnaissance drones.
Poland became the tenth NATO country to choose the F-35 in January 2020. Furthermore, adopting platforms widely used across NATO, such as the F-35 and the Patriot MDS, allows Poland’s forces to be interoperable with NATO and US troops stationed in Poland, as highlighted by GlobalData’s “Poland Defense Market 2024-2029” report.
European counterpart, Greece, has also recently joined the F-35 Lightning II global alliance by signing a letter of offer and acceptance for 20 F-35 jets, with an option for an additional 20, enhancing its NATO interoperability.