The F-35 Lightning II’s capabilities are set to enhance the operational potential of the Hellenic Air Force, with its stealth, sensor fusion, and network-centric warfare abilities ensuring that Greece upgrades its defensive capabilities and strengthens its deterrence posture. Source: Konstantin L/Shutterstock

Greece has officially joined the F-35 Lightning II global alliance, enhancing its defence capabilities and Nato interoperability.

Greece has solidified its intent to bolster its air force capabilities by signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for 20 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, with an option for an additional 20. This acquisition, facilitated through a US government Foreign Military Sale, allows Greece to align strategically with the Nato defence framework.

The acquisition of these aircraft will significantly advance Greek air capabilities. GlobalData’s “Greece Defense Market 2023-2028” report highlights that Greece is modernising its air force by acquiring numerous aircraft, including F-35As, Rafael B/C-F3-Rs, and M-356s.

A leap for Greek defence in face of local rivalry

This procurement represents a leap in Greece’s military modernisation efforts, moving beyond hardware upgrades to a strategic positioning within the Nato alliance.

“For several decades, the Hellenic Air Force has been our partner, and it is our honour to continue that relationship as Greece becomes the 19th nation to join the F-35 programme,” claimed Bridget Lauderdale, Lockheed Martin‘s vice president and general manager of the F-35 programme.

The F-35 acquisition signals Greece’s commitment to maintaining regional stability and projecting power within the Eastern Mediterranean.

Local rival Türkiye was denied the F-35 aircraft due to the CAATSA sanctions imposed on it for acquiring the Russian S-400 air defence system, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the global military fixed-wing aircraft market.

Enhancing regional influence

The F-35’s capabilities are set to transform the Hellenic Air Force’s operational potential. The aircraft’s stealth, sensor fusion, and network-centric warfare capabilities ensure that Greece upgrades its defensive measures and enhances its deterrence posture. This move is poised to elevate Greece’s influence in regional security matters, offering it a stronger voice within Nato and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Another Nato country to have recently purchased the aircraft is the Czech Republic, which has committed to buying 24 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II jets.

The commitment to interoperability with Nato allies is crucial. With more than 600 F-35s projected to operate across Europe by the 2030s, Greece’s integration into this network ensures cooperation in joint operations and enhances collective security. The F-35’s presence in Greece will also serve as a strategic deterrent, complicating potential adversaries’ military planning.

Greece’s defence strategy extends beyond the provision of the F-35. The Hellenic Armed Forces’ existing fleet, including F-16s, C-130s, and Hawk helicopters, combined with the recent upgrades and acquisitions of UH-60M Black Hawks and MH-60R maritime helicopters, emphasises a comprehensive modernisation programme. This multifaceted approach ensures Greece can respond to various threats, from conventional warfare to asymmetric challenges.

Alliance-based deterrence

Integrating these fighters across multiple Nato members builds a unified front, enhancing the alliance’s overall combat effectiveness. For Greece, this means enhanced national security but also a commitment to NATO’s goals.

Greece’s induction into the F-35 Lightning II Global Alliance is a milestone. It represents a step in Greece’s defence modernisation, bolstering its position within NATO. As Greece embarks on another aircraft procurement, its role in the Nato alliance and the broader geopolitical landscape is set to grow.