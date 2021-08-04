US approves sale of F-16 sustainment support and equipment to Greece

A USAF F-16C flying over a desert in Iraq, 2008. Credit: Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a foreign military sale (FMS) of F-16 sustainment material to Greece.

Approved by the US State Department, the total estimated cost of the FMS and associated equipment is $270m.

The deal covers sustainment equipment and services for Hellenic air force’s F-16 fighter aircraft fleet.

Greece requested for the procurement of US Government and contractor support services associated with F-16 aircraft structural integrity, Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared for Night (LANTIRN), reconnaissance pod, and aircraft training device programmes.

The proposed sale will provide logistics support to the F-16 programme, and allow Greece to meet existing and future threats.



According to the DSCA, the sale will help Greece maintain the aircraft’s Joint Mission Planning Software and Multifunctional Information Distribution System and its participation in the Electronic Combat International Security Assistance Program.

DSCA said in a statement: “The ability to provide this level of support to the F-16 programme will increase its inter-operability with Nato forces and enhance its ability to provide for security of its borders.

“Greece has demonstrated a continued commitment to modernising its military and will have no difficultly absorbing this additional sustainment support into its armed forces.”

The proposed FMS will also support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US.

L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Collins Aerospace, Northrop Grumman and Atec will serve as the principal contractors for the FMS.

Separately, DSCA also notified Congress of a possible FMS of Javelin missiles and related equipment to Georgia. The total estimated cost of the sale is $30m.