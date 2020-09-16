POC wins data storage systems contract for new-production F-16

Physical Optics Corporation (POC) has received a firm-fixed-price contract to supply secure, advanced data storage systems for new-production F-16 aircraft.

Awarded by Lockheed Martin, the multi-phase development, production, and sustainment contract includes the entire system lifecycle.

The Secure Tactical Recording System (STaRS) 2.0 is based on its new High Definition and Recording System (HDVR) architecture.

The STaRS 2.0 lowers size, weight, and power (SWAP) and supports challenging intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) video applications via high-speed data transfer and recording. It also offers dual high-capacity (16TB) ruggedised removable storage modules.

Work under the $31m contract is expected to commence immediately.



POC Airborne Systems director Eric Rucker said: “We are extremely excited to get this programme underway and look forward to partnering with Lockheed Martin in the future.”

The fourth-generation fighter aircraft F-16 provides multirole capabilities and affordable lifecycle costs.

Last month, Taiwan signed an agreement to purchase 66 F-16 jets from Lockheed Martin amid escalating tensions between the US and China.

In January, the US Air Force installed Northrop Grumman’s AN/APG-83 scalable agile beam radar on select Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets.

POC holds more than 160 issued patents worldwide, which cover 60 technologies. It caters to military and defence, homeland security, and selected commercial markets.

Related Companies CCP Gransden Advanced Composites Design and Manufacturing Solutions Sky Power GmbH Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft Nordic Radar Solutions Advanced Radar-Based Systems for Airforce Applications