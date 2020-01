The US Air Force (USAF) has installed Northrop Grumman’s AN/APG-83 scalable agile beam radar (SABR) on select Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets.

The F-16s are from the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US.

The radar upgrade was carried out to meet the US Northern Command Joint Emergent Operational Need (JEON).

It also marks the conclusion of the delivery and installation of the SABR active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, supporting the USAF’s future initial operational capability declaration.

Northrop Grumman SABR programmes director Mark Rossi said: “The APG-83 radar provides unprecedented, active electronically scanned array (AESA) targeting and fire control capabilities to the F-16 fleet to ensure the superior effectiveness of the Air National Guard’s mission.



“APG-83 was specifically designed to maximise the performance of the F-16 with an affordable and scalable architecture, based upon advancements made through the introduction of Northrop Grumman’s APG-77 AESA for the F-22 Raptor and APG-81 AESA for the F-35 Lightning II.”

The radar’s autonomous scanning capability, greater bandwidth, speed, and agility will enable the F-16 to quickly detect, track and identify a number of targets even at longer ranges, as well as operate in hostile electronic environments.

It enhances the fleet’s visibility and reliability during operations and fifth-generation fighter radar abilities.

Additionally, the all-weather, high-resolution synthetic aperture radar mapping capability offers stand-off precision targeting.

Northrop Grumman’s facility in Baltimore has built more than 200 of SABR systems for the US and international customers.

The radar has already been fitted on a US Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet and is expected to be installed on B-52H Stratofortress and B-1B Lancer bombers.