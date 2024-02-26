In a ceremony at Clark Air Base, the Philippine Air Force welcomed the arrival of its latest C-130H tactical transport aircraft, expanding its logistical capabilities and reinforcing its readiness for diverse operations.
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) received its newest addition to the fleet, a C-130H tactical transport aircraft, at Clark Air Base in Pampanga. The delivery, performed by US aircrew from Waco, Texas, is intended to enhance the PAF’s operational readiness and response capabilities.
The C-130H is the second aircraft granted to the Philippines through the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) Programme by the US Government. A product of a the long term partnership between the two nations, the procurement will add logistical capabilities to the current Philippines airlift portfolio.
The new aircraft is poised to fortify the PAF’s cargo fleet, enabling expedited responses to humanitarian crises, disaster relief efforts, and various military missions across the archipelago. With an expanding fleet of modernised aircraft, the PAF is better equipped to navigate the evolving security landscape and address emerging challenges.
In October last year, the Republic of the Philippines Department of National Defense secured a deal with Lockheed Martin for three new C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters. Set for delivery in 2026, these aircraft will also contribute to Philippines Air Force operations with extended cargo space and enhanced power.
South Eastern Asian neighbour, Indonesia strengthened its air defence capabilities by handing over their fourth C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.
As tensions simmer in the Indo-Pacific region, the acquisition of the C-130H underscores the Philippines’ commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture while actively contributing to regional security initiatives. The aircraft’s capabilities position the PAF to respond to many contingencies, from natural disasters to maritime security challenges.
Other recent C-130 developments include Lockheed Martin delivering the first of four upgraded C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters to the Royal Norwegian Air Force last week.