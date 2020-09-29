OCCAR places firm order for additional Airbus A330 MRTT

The Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) has ordered an additional Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

The firm order has been placed on behalf of Nato’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

It follows the delivery of the second A330 MRTT aircraft in August and the first unit in June.

Under the Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) programme, the Airbus A330 MRRT aircraft is scheduled to be delivered by 2024.

The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Germany, Belgium and Czech Republic are funding the programme.



The extra aircraft will increase the MMF fleet to nine. It is being procured as part of the additional three options that were included in the contract.

Additionally, Luxembourg revealed plans to increase its participation in the MMF programme from 200 flight hours to 1,200 hours.

The A330 MRTT will provide capabilities such as air-to-air refuelling, strategic transport and medical evacuation mission.

In July last year, Airbus and OCCAR signed the Global Support Step 2 (GSS2) contract to expand the initial agreement for the A400M military transport aircraft development and production programme.

In June, OCCAR and the NSPA signed a revised cooperation agreement for the MMF programme.

OCCAR will continue in its role as the contract-executing agent for the MMF programme.

Initiated by the European Defence Agency (EDA) in 2012, the MMF project is designed to provide additional tanker and transport aircraft capability in Europe.

The participating nations have exclusive rights to use these Nato-owned aircraft in a pooling arrangement.