Airbus and OCCAR have signed the Global Support Step 2 (GSS2) contract to expand the initial agreement for the A400M military transport aircraft development and production programme.

The multinational programme for the procurement of the A400M aircraft is managed by OCCAR on behalf of participating nations, including Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Turkey.

The A400M GSS2 contract replaces the Global Support agreement Step 1 signed in 2016 to include all A400M participating states.

The original contract provided support services for France, Spain, and the UK.



GSS2 is a result of a Global Support Strategy to frame a comprehensive common support solution for all countries instead of individual support arrangements.



The contract will use shared resources and assets to provide a fully integrated suite of common services.

Services to be offered to the A400M customers range from ground support to airworthiness and from maintenance to material support.

As per the new framework, customers can opt for tailored solutions based on operational requirements.

The model’s pooling and sharing concept will deliver significant savings to the customers, Airbus noted.

Airbus Defence and Space Military Aircraft head Alberto Gutiérrez said: “With this services contract, we are working together with our customers on innovative solutions never performed before on a military programme.

“This is another clear signal that through mutual collaboration we are strengthening the future of the A400M.”

Under the contract, Airbus will provide a support services package to the A400M operating nations until the end of 2023.

The contract includes a spares availability service for four of the nations, engineering support and ground support device services, as well as support services to meet the individual needs of each participating country.

OCCAR A400M programme manager Gary Palmer said: “The A400M Global Support contract covers more than 40 individual services working together, a complete pool of services from ground support to airworthiness, through to maintenance or material services.

“Under this collaborative model, the more nations that join the pool, the more efficient the services become from which customers can benefit.”

Last month, Airbus and OCCAR concluded global rebaselining of the A400M programme.