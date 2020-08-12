Airbus delivers second A330 MRTT aircraft to Nato

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Airbus has delivered the second A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, which joined the Nato fleet in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

In June, Airbus delivered the first aircraft from the production facility in Getafe, Spain.

The full fleet will consist of eight Airbus A330 MRRT aircraft that are scheduled to be delivered by 2024. It will provide strategic transport of people and cargo, enhance European air-to-air refuelling capabilities and conduct medical evacuations.

The initiative has been funded by multinational unit formed by the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

Nato and the EU have demonstrated cooperation to deliver critical capabilities for their members.



The Nato-owned aircraft will be managed by the Nato Support and Procurement Agency supported by the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation.

The fleet’s five aircraft will be hosted by a main operating base in Eindhoven while the remaining aircraft will be located in a forward operating base in Cologne-Wahn, Germany.

In July 2016, the Netherlands and Luxembourg launched a programme with the former assuming lead nation status for the project.

Germany and Norway joined the programme in 2017 followed by Belgium in 2018 and the Czech Republic in 2019.

Last month, Nato’s Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) Force received the fourth RQ-4D Phoenix remotely piloted aircraft at the Italian Air Force Base (AFB) in Sigonella.