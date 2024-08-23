Norway’s latest military acquisition shows its commitment to bolstering air defence capabilities within Nato, as the US greenlights an arms sale valued at $405m (Nkr4.3bn).
This agreement, announced on August 22, 2024, involves the transfer of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles–Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER) and associated equipment to Norway, a Nato ally.
The sale includes one hundred AMRAAM-ER missiles, four guidance sections, and support items such as containers, spare parts, and training equipment. The deal also encompasses technical and logistical support to ensure Norway can integrate these assets into its existing defence systems.
According to GlobalData’s intelligence on the Norwegian defence market, missiles and missile defence systems are the third largest sector. This sector is one of the largest in Norway and is forecast to be the fastest growing in coming years, with a CAGR of +28.6% for the 2023-2028 period.
This sale is poised to enhance Norway’s capability to address emerging aerial threats. Norway is upgrading its air defence arsenal by replacing older AMRAAM-120 B missiles with the latest AMRAAM-ER models.
Principal contractor RTX Corporation, based in Tucson, AZ, will supply the missile systems.
On the same day, Romania also enhanced its air defence capabilities with a $592m deal to acquire the same AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM missiles from the United States, following the recent US State Department.
This development enhances Norway’s defence capabilities, reflecting its ongoing commitment to Nato and regional stability amid evolving global security dynamics.