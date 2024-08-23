With the aim of bolstering its air defence capabilities, Romania is poised to enhance its arsenal by acquiring AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM missiles from the United States for $592m. Source: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

In a move that reminds us of the growing security challenges in Eastern Europe, Romania is set to increase its air defence arsenal with a $592m (2.7bn lei) acquisition of AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM missiles from the United States.

The deal, approved by the US State Department, will enhance Romania’s defence capabilities. This follows Romania securing US approval for a $70m deal to purchase AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles. These acquisitions will upgrade the Romanian Air Force’s F-16 fleet’s deterrence.

The missile deal includes essential guidance sections, training missiles, and various support equipment. With Romania already hosting elements of Nato’s missile defence system and US military assets, this latest purchase is poised further to solidify its role as a player in regional security.

Romania’s defence procurement is driven by the need to modernise its military forces to meet current and emerging threats. Including the AIM-120C-8 is expected to enhance Romania’s air-to-air combat capabilities, ensuring it can adequately defend its airspace against potential incursions.

Furthermore, the deal includes support packages, such as classified and unclassified software, cryptographic devices, and technical documentation, ensuring that Romania’s military personnel are well-equipped to operate and maintain the new systems.

The purchase also highlights Romania’s importance within Nato, as the alliance continues to adapt to the shifting security landscape in Eastern Europe. Germany’s Parliamentary Budget Committee recently approved a €178m ($193.4m) purchase of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the US.

The principal contractor for this sale, RTX Corporation, based in Tucson, Arizona, will oversee the production and delivery of the missiles and associated equipment.

As Romania prepares to integrate these missiles into its defence framework, it reaffirms its partnership with the United States. GlobalData’s “Romania Defense Market 2024-2029” report highlights that the presence of US-supplied missile defence systems such as MIM-104 Patriots in Romania for the Nato alliance reinforces this US connection.

The deal now awaits finalisation based on Romania’s precise requirements and budgetary considerations, but with US State Department approval secured, it is expected to proceed, ensuring that Romania’s defence forces are better prepared for aerial combat.