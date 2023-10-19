In a collaboration that aims to redefine the landscape of electronic warfare in South Korea, Northrop Grumman and LIG Nex1 have joined forces.
Their partnership has been marked by a memorandum of understanding signed at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2023.
The stage is set for Northrop Grumman, an aerospace and defence technology company, to team up with LIG Nex1 to pursue airborne electronic warfare and targeting systems. This collaboration comes with Northrop Grumman’s background in delivering defence solutions to South Korea.
Northrop Grumman has collaborated with South Korean company LIG Nex1 to develop the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System – Korea (JSTARS-K) solution.
Northrop Grumman has recently inked a contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to supply the Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS) and technical support for South Korea’s Korean mine countermeasures helicopter (KMCH) programme, strengthening South Korea’s naval mine detection capabilities.
According to GlobalData’s Thematic Research – Electronic Warfare (2021) report, Northrop Grumman’s solutions find applications in the aerospace, electronics and information systems sectors. It manufactures acoustic sensors for aircraft carriers and submarines, spacecraft systems, mission-critical computer systems and wireless communications infrastructure.
Northrop Grumman brings an array of airborne electronic warfare and targeting systems. Notable among them is the ALQ-257 F-16 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare System. Northop Grumman also provides the LITENING advanced targeting pod and the APR-39D(V)2 and E(V)2 radar warning receivers.
LITENING, a podded, multi-sensor targeting and surveillance system, is a system that allows aircrew to detect, acquire, auto-track and identify targets at ranges. Its story extends beyond the US, being in active service with the US Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Air National Guard and international customers.
Northrop Grumman’s Dong Ha, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Korea, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “This agreement with LIG Nex1 builds on Northrop Grumman’s decades of delivering advanced defence solutions to the Republic of Korea.”