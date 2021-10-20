Northrop Grumman and Korea’s LIG Nex1 and Huneed to cooperate for JSTARS-K

Cooperative agreements with Korean aerospace and defence businesses will enhance interoperability with existing ROK systems. Credit: Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Northrop Grumman has agreed to cooperate with South Korean firms LIG Nex1 and Huneed for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System – Korea (JSTARS-K) solution.

The cooperative agreements are meant to meet the requirements of the Republic of Korea’ (ROK) Joint Moving Target Surveillance and Control Aircraft (JMTSCA)

According to Northrop Grumman, the agreements are signed as memoranda of understanding (MoU) aimed at delivering airborne battle management command and control (BMC2).

The company will use its decades of expertise in advanced sensors and BMC2 mission domain to deliver a ‘low risk’ airborne BMC2 capability.

The latest agreements will improve existing ROK systems’ interoperability.



Northrop Grumman multi-domain command and control programmes vice-president Janice Zilch said: “Northrop Grumman has more than 30 years of leadership in advanced airborne BMC2 capability and mission expertise; we have continued to develop and deliver new technologies to outpace evolving threats.

“With these cooperative agreements, we will deliver industry-leading capability powered with local content and talent to the Republic of Korea.”

In August 2017, Northrop was contracted to upgrade communication capabilities aboard the USAF’s E-8C JSTARS fleet.

The JSTARS is a joint development project of the US Air Force and US Army that provides an airborne, stand-off range, surveillance and target acquisition radar and command and control centre.