NATO’s revised strategy aims to guarantee security and interoperability between member states in light of the swift progression of AI technologies, all while addressing the potential adversarial effects of AI. Source: Nato

Nato has launched an overhaul of its artificial intelligence strategy (AI), aiming to integrate technologies into its defence framework while prioritising ethical considerations.

Released on July 10, 2024, the approach reflects a growing urgency to address the challenges posed by rapid AI advancements, including the risk of misinformation and the potential for gender-based violence in information operations.

The new strategy, building on its 2021 predecessor, identifies priorities that advance Nato’s capabilities and ensures that the alliance remains vigilant against the misuse of AI. For the first time, the document explicitly recognises AI-enabled disinformation and related societal impacts as areas of concern, emphasising Nato’s commitment to safeguarding democracy and public trust among member nations.

One aim of the revised strategy is to enhance interoperability between member states’ AI systems, a move deemed essential for effective collaboration. By promoting closer ties with industry, academia, and organisations like the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), Nato intends to create an AI ecosystem that ensures adherence to the Principles of Responsible Use.

In light of the threat landscape, Nato’s new framework advocates for proactive measures against the adversarial use of AI technologies. This includes increased strategic foresight and analysis to mitigate risks associated with AI deployment in military contexts.

Additionally, Nato is set to shape international norms surrounding AI usage. By engaging with allied industries and non-traditional defence suppliers, the alliance seeks to enhance its own capabilities and establish a cohesive global approach to responsible AI deployment.

This pivot signifies Nato’s recognition that the future of warfare will increasingly hinge on the ethical and responsible use of technologies. As Nato embraces AI, the alliance aims to set a precedent for collective security in an age where the lines between innovation and vulnerability continue to blur.

With this revised strategy, Nato is responding to technological change; it is shaping the narrative around the responsible integration of AI into defence, ensuring that the alliance remains prepared for the challenges ahead.

Last week, Nato’s Support and Procurement Agency signed a $780m contract to purchase 940 FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles from RTX for Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, following US State Department approval in December 2023. This multi-year, multinational deal, announced at the Nato summit in Washington, aims to enhance capabilities.