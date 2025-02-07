Saab has secured a contract, with a value of approximately Skr250m ($23m), from an unnamed Nato member to supply its 9AIR command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) system.
The booking of this order was registered in the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a milestone for Saab’s Air Defence and Surveillance division.
The 9AIR C4I system is designed to offer users control over air and space domains, enhancing situational awareness and communication capabilities that are essential for making timely and effective decisions in combat scenarios.
The system has a range of options, from the full-scale 9Air Tactical Operation Command and Control System (9Air TOCCS) to the more compact 9Air Compact C2, which offers a simplified Link16 solution.
Saab’s 9AIR portfolio also includes the 9AIR Trainer for advanced C4I operator training and the 9CCIS for round-the-clock operational planning, resource management, and evaluation.
The 9AIR command and control information system (CCIS) delivers a unified operational picture of the entire battle theatre, complete with meteorological data, chat functions, and customisable interfaces.
Saab business area Surveillance head Carl-Johan Bergholm said: “This order highlights the competitiveness of our 9AIR product portfolio and will further contribute to NATO’s capabilities.
“Our advanced Air Command and Control System delivers support planning, tasking and control across the entire breadth of possible missions and scenarios.”
This new contract follows Saab’s December 2024 deal with BAE Systems to provide the US Air Forces in Europe with Giraffe 4A radar systems, a contract valued at approximately $48m.