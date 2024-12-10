BAE Systems has contracted Saab to supply the US Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) with Giraffe 4A radar systems, with a total contract value of approximately $48m.
USAFE oversees combat-ready wings stationed from Great Britain to Türkiye. It became USAFE- Air Forces Africa on 20 April 2012.
USAFE-AFAFRICA is made up of one numbered air force, seven primary operating bases, and 114 separate locations spread across various regions.
It is responsible for planning, executing, controlling, coordinating, and supporting air and space operations across Europe, parts of Asia, and Africa.
The Giraffe 4A radar is expected to enhance long-range surveillance and provide air base air defence capabilities in a mobile format.
The system incorporates the latest active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology.
It has an air surveillance range of up to 400km and is capable of generating precise target data for short to medium-range air defence systems.
Saab’s will source the systems from its facilities in the US and Sweden. The contract did not specify the number of systems included.
The delivery of Giraffe 4A radar systems is scheduled to commence in 2027 with BAE Systems Technical Solutions & Services acting as the prime contractor for this project.
The Giraffe 4A leverages Gallium Nitride components within its AESA radar, enhancing its performance and reliability while also focusing on reducing the life cycle cost for customers.
Saab US president and CEO Erik Smith said: “Giraffe 4A is a multi-function radar that provides users a range of surveillance capabilities in support of comprehensive air defence.
“This system will modernise the US Air Force’s expeditionary combat airfield surveillance operations and strengthen sensing capabilities, addressing a critical need overseas.”
This partnership between Saab and BAE Systems is built on a longstanding collaboration that began in 1995, when the two companies formed a 50/50 joint venture to develop and explore the Gripen export business.