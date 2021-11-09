Royal Moroccan Air Force receives Thales GM400 radar

A Finnish Ground Master radar. Credit: MKFI / WikiCommons.

Thales has successfully delivered its Ground Master 400 (GM400) to the Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF) after a site acceptance test.

The delivery took place in July this year as part of a contract signed in 2019.

It represents a milestone as the radar marked its 100th deployment across the globe in September.

GM400 is a mobile radar system proposed by ThalesRaytheonSystems (TRS) and developed by Thales. TRS is a 50:50 joint venture between Raytheon and Thales.

Thales Land and Air Systems executive vice-president Christophe Salomon said: “With the Ground Master 400, the Royal Moroccan Air Force has a decisive advantage in terms of territorial protection and air surveillance.



“Thales is a long-standing partner of the Kingdom of Morocco, and this deployment testifies national authorities’ continuing confidence in Thales.

“We are proud to have reached the 100th milestone of the Ground Master family, a game-changing family of radars for superior situational awareness with a solid reputation for performance and reliability for national sovereignty.”

GM400 was the first radar of the GM product family, followed by mid-range radar GM200, used for conducting both air surveillance and air defence missions.

The systems can be deployed easily and support the identification of threats at long range and low altitudes.

The first Ground Master family of radars was delivered in 2010. It is also currently operational with the armed forces of Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, Finland and Slovenia.

Last year alone, Thales recorded the sale of more than 24 GM radars.