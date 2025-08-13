Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70 proposal for the Philippines includes workforce opportunities. Photo: SMU/Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has broadened its industrial collaboration proposal for the Philippines, featuring a strategic alliance with Southern Methodist University (SMU) aimed at fostering digital innovation.

The company is offering the F-16 Block 70 “Viper” fighter jet for the Philippines Air Force’s Multi-Role Fighter (MRF) programme.

In April 2025, the US State Department approved a possible $5.58bn foreign military sale of 16 F-16 C Block 70/72 aircraft and four F-16 D Block 70/72 aircraft to the Philippines.

Lockheed’s updated industrial collaboration package, tied to the F-16 Block 70 aircraft proposal, also includes driving intellectual property development, and workforce training involving Philippine academic institutions and industry players.

The package aims to bolster the Philippines’ economic growth and Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) objectives, while simultaneously upgrading the nation’s defence capacities.

The partnership with SMU will also support business incubation, government initiatives, and academic programs through dedicated funding.

An advanced research laboratory and training facility are also part of the plan to empower Filipino professionals to innovate and create prototypes applicable across various sectors.

Lockheed Martin F-16 Business Development Jess Koloini said: “We are committed to investing in the development of new capabilities and intellectual properties in close collaboration with leading universities and companies in the Philippines.

“This partnership will not only support the country’s Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP), but also create a lasting impact on the Filipino workforce, driving economic growth and prosperity.”

The collaboration will use SMU’s Center for Digital and Human-Augmented Manufacturing (CDHAM) and Deason Innovation Gym (DIG), aiming to elevate the Philippines’ capabilities in digital modelling, simulations, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence.

Key elements of this partnership include access to innovative tools at SMU for Filipino professionals, funding for various initiatives, and the creation of a world-class research lab.

The collaboration is expected to catalyse capability development and intellectual property creation in partnership with prominent Philippine universities and companies.

Southern Methodist University Advanced Studies and Industry Partnerships associate dean Dr Ben Zoghi said: “These projects will significantly boost the Philippines’ academia and industry, enabling them to leverage digital innovation technologies to drive economic growth and global industrial competitiveness.”

