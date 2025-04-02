The acquisition of the F-16 fleet is expected to bolster the Philippines’ defence posture. Credit: Dan Thornberg/Shutterstock.

The US State Department has approved a potential foreign military sale (FMS) to the Philippines, which includes a range of F-16 fighter jets and associated equipment, valued at around $5.58bn.

Lockheed Martin, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is named as the principal contractor for this sale.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has officially notified Congress of this potential transaction.

The Philippines has requested 16 F-16 C Block 70/72 aircraft, four F-16 D Block 70/72 aircraft, and a list of associated equipment.

This includes 24 F110-GE-129D or F100-PW-229 engines, 22 improved programmable display generators, and three AIM-9X Block II captive air training missile guidance units, among other items.

The Block 70/72 variant is equipped with a high-resolution centre pedestal display, enhancing pilot situational awareness and integrating data from advanced AESA and targeting pods.

Featuring Northrop Grumman’s APG-83 AESA radar, the Block 70/72 F-16s will benefit from 5th generation radar capabilities shared with the F-22 and F-35 fighters.

The sale also includes non-major defence items such as AN/ALQ-254 Viper Shield electronic warfare systems, training missiles, infrared search and track systems, and air combat manoeuvring instrumentation range systems.

This proposed sale aims to enhance the Philippine Air Force’s capacity for maritime domain awareness, close air support, suppression of enemy air defences, and aerial interdiction capabilities.

The acquisition is expected to bolster the Philippines’ defence posture without altering the regional military balance. It will also promote interoperability with US forces.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in Southeast Asia,” DSCA said.

The Philippines is projected to integrate this equipment seamlessly into its armed forces.

According to a GlobalData report, titled “Philippines Defense Market 2024-2029”, the Philippines’ defence budget is expected to grow from $4.9bn in 2025 to $6.2bn in 2029, and the acquisition budget set to increase from $701.1m in 2025 to $849.9m in 2029.

Speaking alongside Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro on 28 March 2025, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said: “We agreed on the next steps to reestablish, and that’s key, reestablish deterrence in the Indo Pacific region. These efforts build on an ongoing $500m commitment in foreign military financing and other security assistance to support the Philippines military modernisation.

“First, we agreed that the United States will deploy additional advanced capabilities to the Philippines. This includes using the Nmesis anti-ship missile system and highly capable unmanned surface vehicles in exercise Balikatan this April.”

He added: “So together, we’ll encourage our other partners and allies in the region to step up their efforts and their cooperation to increase defence capabilities and strengthen deterrence. We have already set a robust agenda for the next few years. Our staff and both of us are going to remain actively engaged. It reflects the strength, as I said, of our ironclad alliance, particularly in the face of communist China’s aggression in the region. And our partnership demonstrates our commitment to peace and security in the Indo Pacific.”